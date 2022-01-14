When you first lay eyes on LTHR Supply’s new T3 or original T1, you probably have a few questions such as, “Does it have hands?” “Did the numbers just move?” and “Are those watch faces simultaneously rotating on top of each other?” The answers we have for you are: no, yes, and yes respectively. You see, the designers at LTHR Supply went big here, displaying a numerical readout (like a digital watch does) with classically precise Swiss and Japanese movements. And the end result is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. We guess that’s just the type of innovation to expect from a small shop out of Boston looking to bring high-quality watchmaking back to their home city. And, speaking of high-quality, the watch faces aren’t the only star here. They share the stage with the timepieces’ hearty leather straps, which come in Bourbon, Coal, and Walnut, and can be easily swapped out tool-free thanks to quick-release spring bars. So whether you’re dressing it up with a darker strap for a night out or dressing it down with something lighter for a weekend outing, you’re sure to grab the attention of watch connoisseurs and the uninitiated alike.