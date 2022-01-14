Wood is good. It grows in the ground, it gives us shade, and best of all, it makes our favorite music sound even better. Humans have been harnessing its acoustic properties for millennia in musical instruments, so it should come as no surprise that wood makes an excellent material for headphones and portable speakers, as well. LSTN took heed, and built a collection of audio gear that provides a rich, complex, and crisp playback of your favorite jams. And thanks to the unique natural grain showcased on every headphone and speaker, each one is also one-of-a-kind.





But LSTN does more good than just make nice audio gear. Every purchase also supports work being done around the world to restore the hearing of those who have lost it. After all, everyone should be able to enjoy the sweet sounds of good music.





Grab a pair of LSTN’s beautifully designed headphones or speakers and see for yourself why Complex called the sound quality “mind-blowing.”