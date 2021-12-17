The glassblowing process can be so intense, it’s hard to believe the end result can look so clean. In LSA Glassware’s case, specialists in Poland bring a kiln to around 1000°F before rolling, shaping, and blowing the glass into perfect, modern vessels while somehow not getting singed by the flames. The painstaking work yields whiskey, wine, and beer glasses and decanters that have stayed fresh, all while sticking to classic design principles for over fifty years. As one of the OG’s in modern glassware the world over, these are some of the first that come to mind if you’re looking to upgrade your glasses to better fit the rest of your kitchen. The only thing left to do: pour the whiskey.