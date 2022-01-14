Quilting, the epitome of old school American craft, is going through a bit of a renaissance right now. And leading the charge is Louise Gray, a Minnesota quilting upstart combining the timeless art of quilt stitching with refined, 21st Century design. To use a camper analogy: your Grandma’s quilt is a flower-covered VW Love Bus while these are streamlined Mercedes Sprinters. They look so good, in fact, that we’re just as likely to hang them on our wall as we are to put them to use as bedroom-revitalizing bedspreads. (Which explains why Louise Gray’s spun off an entire line of large format prints based on retired quilt designs.) What can we say? Quilts are back. And simply put, Louise Gray’s Minnesota-made handiwork is a hell of a way to stylishly celebrate American craft and innovation.