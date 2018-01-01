Artisan Shave Kit

Story
Tools to make the grooming grind a total breeze
The folks at historic Los Poblanos Inn & Organic Farm — located in the rural Sandias Mountains of New Mexico — have been perfecting the grooming game since the 1930’s. They curated a collection of everyday essentials to keep you smelling and looking to the nines, even if you’ve just spent the day tilling their legendary lavender fields. In the box you’ll find tailored specifically to taking care of your beard:
- 1 oz bar of handcrafted soap
- Portuguese boar hair shaving brush
- Los Poblanos shaving bowl
Features
- The complete shaving experience bundled into the ideal holiday gift box — all you need is your own razor of choice to start enjoying your grooming routine
- Packaged in a kraft box and finished with a Los Poblanos label
- Handcrafted, locally spun ceramic shaving bowl
- Minimalist shaving cream infused with vetiver, lavender, clary sage, cedarwood, and blood orange offers a refreshingly natural way to keep your skin relaxed and smooth
- Thick, fine Portuguese boar hair brush to provide even, accurate shave cream application
- All products are American made
Materials
- All natural ingredients
- Essential oil infused care products
- Handmade grooming tools
Final Sale
This item is not eligible for return or exchange
Unreal Customer Service
Have a question? We live and breathe this stuff. Email[email protected]and we'll get back to you ASAP.
The Best Price Guaranteed
Find a better price up to 7 days after your purchase and we'll match it.