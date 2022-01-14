Editor’s Note: The editor writing this was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico and has an unabashed bias to the high-quality goods coming out of Los Poblanos Farms—especially the Green Chile Jam.





It’s no wonder they call New Mexico the Land of Enchantment—with cactus-strewn foothills, explosive sunsets, and high-desert mesas stretching across the horizon. The Rio Grande river runs through it all, and situated along its banks you’ll find 25 lush acres of the historic Los Poblanos Farms. Cultivated by Pueblo Indians in the 14th century, the land’s since been maintained as organic farmland for wheat, corn, chile, and now lavender. In fact, their local Farm Shop is renowned for its lavender-infused goods—from all-natural salves to simple syrups. They’ve taken artisan farming to another level, handcrafting everything from hot sauces to beard oils (don’t confuse the two), all of which come straight from their farm or local southwestern makers.