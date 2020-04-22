Charcoal Electric Lighter & Firestarter

Search Icon

A new way to light the grill using the power of superheated air

In the pursuit of grilling perfection we’re looking at all points of the process—including the way we light the grill. Ditching lighter fluid, lighters, and matches altogether, the Looftlighter ignites your charcoal with a hefty wand that directs a superheated, 1200°F blast of air for a cleanly lit fire in about 60 seconds. Say goodbye to the lingering flavors of lighter fluid in your burgers and never again deal with the frustration of briquettes that refuse to light no matter how long you hold that match. And when it’s time for a fire in the firepit, the Looftlighter will get your firewood blazing just as quickly as the grill.

  • Plug-in wand directs superheated air to ignite charcoal grills, fireplaces, and pizza ovens
  • Lights a fire within 60 seconds
  • Will light charcoal, briquettes, wood logs, pellets, and more
  • The safety casing cools off quickly after use
  • Eliminates hazardous chemicals from your grilling experience
  • Features an integrated bottle opener in the stand
  • Can be used indoors or outdoors

