Charcoal Electric Lighter & Firestarter

In the pursuit of grilling perfection we’re looking at all points of the process—including the way we light the grill. Ditching lighter fluid, lighters, and matches altogether, the Looftlighter ignites your charcoal with a hefty wand that directs a superheated, 1200°F blast of air for a cleanly lit fire in about 60 seconds. Say goodbye to the lingering flavors of lighter fluid in your burgers and never again deal with the frustration of briquettes that refuse to light no matter how long you hold that match. And when it’s time for a fire in the firepit, the Looftlighter will get your firewood blazing just as quickly as the grill.

This item is available for domestic US shipping only.