There was a line on the Linjer (pronounced Lin-yer) Kickstarter blog that really stuck with us: The simplest things can be the hardest to design. Aside from reminding us of one of our favorite Don Draper quotes (“Make it simple, but significant”) this quote perfectly sums up the charm of Linjer’s minimalistic, damn-good-looking timekeepers. These watches are no-frills, yet when you put them on your wrist, you can’t help but admire their luxe materials and carefully considered design. Components like Swiss movements, stainless steel cases, sapphire crystal, and Italian leather are the same as you’d find in watches that cost many times more. And the details, like The Classic’s two-layer face, show the hours put into making the watch unique while keeping it restrained and gimmick-free.