Tents weren’t inherently made to be pitched in a hurry, but sometimes you need to set up your shelter at Bonnaroo in time for the first band, or be able to hop inside your tent to beat the storm. One thing you definitely don’t want to be doing is fumbling with a half-dozen tent poles while missing your favorite song, or trying to read 200 pages of directions in the pouring rain. Lightspeed Tents are designed to be pitched in less than a minute, meaning fewer headaches and more time spent drinking beers around the campfire. These open-air shelters are perfect for tailgates and beach camping, and feature the same quick and easy set-up. With no thread-poles and a sturdy single wall design, Lightspeed is simple and intuitive, but still plenty rugged enough to protect you from the elements.