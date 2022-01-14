If you were lucky enough to watch Gerry Lopez, the most filmed surfer of his generation, glide along the Banzai Pipeline during the 60s, you might almost have seen the course of surfing change. Once a finesse sport, waveriding entered the modern age all at once thanks Lopez’s quick, muscular style, and the new, shorter boards he effortlessly maneuvered. By 1970, every surfer kid looked up to Lopez, and the ones who could afford it rode one of the boards he sold at Lightning Bolt, the custom surfboard company he started in Hawaii with Jim Shipley.





Calling their boards “guns” — fitting as they sometimes shot surfers out of the Pipeline faster than a bullet — a new generation of shredders ate up anything with Lopez’s hand-drawn Lightning Bolt doodle on it (and boards were expensive) so the brand made their first foray into clothing with a small line of practical surf trunks and t-shirts in the mid 70s. More than 40 years later, Mr. Pipeline still surfs, Lightning Bolt still makes their “guns,” and you can still feel the pure stoke emanating off Bolt’s classic apparel. Get a little bit of that Bolt energy, direct from the source, in the shop below.