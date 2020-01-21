Light Phone II - Distraction-Free Cell Phone

Search Icon

The mobile phone that’s taking it back to basics

By taking a step back and focusing on only the necessities, the Light Phone offers a minimalist approach to smartphone technology. They cut the feeds and dashed the targeted ads, leaving only the essentials: calling, texting, alarms, contacts, and hotspot capabilities. The goal is to reduce screen time to only when necessary, allowing you to disconnect with the digital world and reconnect with the real world by keeping it simple. Adding app timers and screen time limitations are a quick and simple solution to excessive phone use, but to really ensure you’re putting the precious time we have in a day to good use, let the Light Phone help you communicate the right way.

  • The Light Phone comes with a universal SIM card that you can activate with any of the following USA cell service providers: T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, Mobile PCS
  • That said, you can opt in to the Light Service Plan that offers full coverage in the USA for a low cost
  • The phone offers talk, text, alarms, contacts, calculator, music, and hotspot capabilities
  • The Light developers are constantly developing new and exciting features and capabilities, and soon, Light users will have navigation, ridesharing, and much more coming down the pike

Please note, this item is excluded from promotional pricing.

