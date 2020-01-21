Light Phone II - Distraction-Free Cell Phone

By taking a step back and focusing on only the necessities, the Light Phone offers a minimalist approach to smartphone technology. They cut the feeds and dashed the targeted ads, leaving only the essentials: calling, texting, alarms, contacts, and hotspot capabilities. The goal is to reduce screen time to only when necessary, allowing you to disconnect with the digital world and reconnect with the real world by keeping it simple. Adding app timers and screen time limitations are a quick and simple solution to excessive phone use, but to really ensure you’re putting the precious time we have in a day to good use, let the Light Phone help you communicate the right way.