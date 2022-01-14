It’s always refreshing to see a brand that stays true to their name, and that’s exactly what Los Angeles’ Life/After/Denim does with their line of classic but timely mens staples. Since LAD launched back in 2009, they've been dedicated to complementing our most versatile staple, jeans — and to filing those sartorial question marks left in our closet where our graphic tees used to be. With their focus trained squarely on craftsmanship, LAD have made a name for themselves (and earned profiles in both the NYT and LA Times) with apparel that nails that elusive balance between classic and cool. To help you carve out a little niche of your own, we’ve refined their selection of timeless staples even further, and gathered a can’t-fail selection of the season’s most versatile shirt, the venerable Short Sleeve Button Down below. You know we love our SSBDs, and these are the cream of the crop, from the lightweight, do-anything Silverlake to the cozy Jaspe cotton Zipline — the perfect shirt for long nights in the city. Looks like life after denim is going to be even easier than we thought.