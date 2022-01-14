Lexdray has designed each of its rugged carrying options to simplify your life by imbuing every detail with a distinct purpose. Made of military-grade ballistic nylon and waterproof fabric, these supremely tough bags can handle just about any condition. We’re particularly fond of the London Garment bag. With its unique design, unpacking is a total breeze, making it a game-changer for frequent travelers. Thanks to Lexdray’s unrivaled attention to detail and impeccable construction whichever style you choose will be around for the long haul.