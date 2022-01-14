Search Icon

Lexdray has designed each of its rugged carrying options to simplify your life by imbuing every detail with a distinct purpose. Made of military-grade ballistic nylon and waterproof fabric, these supremely tough bags can handle just about any condition. We’re particularly fond of the London Garment bag. With its unique design, unpacking is a total breeze, making it a game-changer for frequent travelers. Thanks to Lexdray’s unrivaled attention to detail and impeccable construction whichever style you choose will be around for the long haul.

Bummer. No products are currently available from Lexdray

Not to worry, there's always something new to check out:

Shop Today's Just Landed Gear

