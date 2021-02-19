Trailhead - Exclusive

  • Exclusive

A Huckberry-exclusive colorway of the do-anything, go-anywhere shoe backed by Lems’ trademark comfort and quality

Maybe you’re particular about needing an all-in-one shoe, maybe you’re traveling and can only pack one shoe in your carry-on, or maybe you just want to add a jack-of-all-trades to your shoe collection. Any way you’re leaning and whatever your preferences, Lems latest Trailhead shoe can handle your needs—they’re built for biking, hiking, errand running, and anything in between. The retro-inspired style, highly cushioned midsole, and ultra-grip outsole all come together for a complete shoe that checks every box and looks great in the process.

  • Custom colorway that’s only available at Huckberry
  • Engineered with a low profile rubber tread that combines ample traction on trails and excellent durability on pavement
  • Natural-shaped toe box, paired with a slim heel for a better all-around fit
  • Retro-inspired upper is designed to be worn for all occasions, not just when out on the trail
  • With 4mm of drop, compared to the traditional 12mm of drop, the Trailhead naturally decreases heel-striking for a more natural gait and healthier posture
  • Cushioned EVA midsole that’s not too soft and not too firm
  • Lightweight and breathable for a truly comfortable feel

