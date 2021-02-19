Trailhead - Exclusive

Maybe you’re particular about needing an all-in-one shoe, maybe you’re traveling and can only pack one shoe in your carry-on, or maybe you just want to add a jack-of-all-trades to your shoe collection. Any way you’re leaning and whatever your preferences, Lems latest Trailhead shoe can handle your needs—they’re built for biking, hiking, errand running, and anything in between. The retro-inspired style, highly cushioned midsole, and ultra-grip outsole all come together for a complete shoe that checks every box and looks great in the process.