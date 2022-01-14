It’s tricky for many of us to think back to a time before smartphones and cloud sharing, but it’s not too hard for Legacybox. This Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company has been in the memory-preserving game since 2001, and 14 years later, they’ve helped more than 100,000 families get those dusty shoeboxes full of photos and tapes out of the attic and into 2015.

Legacybox takes your analog family albums and converts everything — video, audio, tapes, film, you name it — into shareable digital files. All you have to do is gather everything together, send it off, and in just a few short weeks you’ll receive converted DVDs and digital files that will last forever — as much as mom in her hot pink ‘80s ski suit wishes they wouldn’t. Quick — to Facebook!