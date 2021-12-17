Obviously, buying a custom shirt from a London tailor is different than snagging one off the rack from your local men’s shop. For one, the custom shirt will be a bit (ok, a lotta bit) on the pricey side. But it’ll also be comfortably fitted to your body, and look the way you’ve always thought a favorite shirt should look when you put it on. What if you could have the best of both worlds though — easy-to-grab, awesome-fitting shirts made by old-world European manufacturers to last a lifetime? That’s what our longtime buddies at Ledbury wondered after ditching their finance careers to start an apprenticeship at a shirtmaker on London’s Jermyn Street. Add a dash of classic, Southern style (they’re headquartered in Richmond, VA) and you’ve got our go-to garb for cleaning up nice.





We’ve been admirers and devoted customers of these guys since they got their start, so it’s actually a pretty big deal to us to finally feature them in our shop, especially since we’re entering prime holiday dress-up season. We picked out a selection of their ridiculously comfortable flannels — made from fine, Italian-sourced fabrics that are so well-made, they feel like longtime favorites from the moment you throw ‘em on. Then there are the blazers — Italian-made and definitely capable of bumping your whole wardrobe up to the big leagues. Putting one on almost has the weird effect of making you feel like you’re wearing real clothes for the first time.