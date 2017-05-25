Search Icon

Leatherman Wave Plus Multi-Tool

  Made in the USA

Leatherman

Wave Plus Multi-Tool

Color: Black Oxide

Perfect for any job, and adventure or any everyday task

Odds are when you were a kid you admired your dad’s prized Leatherman multi-tool that he kept in a leather holster (said holster having a killer patina in most instances). Leatherman has expanded their line up these days, but their tools still boast every iota of reliability and utility that made them legendary. The Leatherman Wave is one of the best-selling multi-tools on the planet for a good reason: it packs more functionality, usability and utility into it’s streamlined and ergonomic profile than any other multi-tool out there.

  • 17 tools in one compact, well-designed and field-proven package
  • Stainless steel tools are hard-wearing and easy to maintain
  • Every function on the multi-tool is operable with one hand
  • Tools are accessible when the multi-tool is closed, similar to a pocket knife
  • All tools lock in place when pulled out
  • Includes a premium ballistic nylon sheath with velcro closure and three pockets/slots for accessories

