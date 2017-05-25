Wave Plus Multi-Tool

Odds are when you were a kid you admired your dad’s prized Leatherman multi-tool that he kept in a leather holster (said holster having a killer patina in most instances). Leatherman has expanded their line up these days, but their tools still boast every iota of reliability and utility that made them legendary. The Leatherman Wave is one of the best-selling multi-tools on the planet for a good reason: it packs more functionality, usability and utility into it’s streamlined and ergonomic profile than any other multi-tool out there.

Due to shipping regulations this item is unavailable for international delivery.