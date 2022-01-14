Leather Heads’ nostalgic goods remind us of the heart-thumping rush of running out onto our varsity team's home field, the stadium lights blasting, and the crowd huddled on old creaky benches. Started by master leather craftsman, Paul Cunningham, the brand was built to bring back the kind of sports equipment you might find on your grandad’s mantle, or up in the attic, hidden under dusty boxes of vintage baseball cards. Each USA-made ball is handcrafted from premium leather and hand stitched with a meticulousness hard to find in an industry now saturated with neon and spandex. They might be trophy-case quality, but these footballs were meant to get you outside — so go and have yourself a catch.