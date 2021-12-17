What do we share with the farmers and skilled workers of Northern France? Well, one thing for certain—we both covet The Work Jacket by Le Mont St Michel. Started as a family shop in Brittany in 1913, their hardworking staples are the French equivalents of blue jeans and a trucker jacket. Much like our own icons of getting your hands dirty, their simple, sturdy garments transcend the job they show up to do. They’re fit just as well whether you’re huddled around your laptop or halfway through chopping your latest batch of firewood. With the clean looks and the charm of heavier workwear, their whole collection earns a resounding oui oui from us.