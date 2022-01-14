In the long and proud lineage of American-made footwear, Lanona Shoe Co. is the new kid on the block shaking things up. The classic silhouettes, top quality Horween Chromexcel leather, and waxed hand stitching combine with fresh, modern elements like their hand-poured, geometric-patterned sole to create some of the nicest shoes and boots to come through Huckberry HQ in awhile. The perfect balance of respect for tradition and desire to create something unique make Lanona worth keeping an eye on.

The brand was born when co-founder Ben Ransom set out to create a single pair of custom shoes. That pair turned out to be the spark that would light a fire, and Ben spent the next two years learning the craft from a 30-year veteran of the shoemaking industry. Lanona Shoe Co. was born just a few years later, maintaining the same level of craftsmanship as in that very first pair. Designed in a workshop in the Lowertown neighborhood of St. Paul, MN, and built to order one pair at a time in Minnesota, Maine, and Miami, Lanona shoes and boots will be causing ripples for some time to come.

Click here to learn more about Lanona Shoe Co.