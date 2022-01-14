If you’re the kind of person that spends lunch breaks at your desk downloading topo maps and plotting your next weekend epic, we feel you. And if your bedroom closet is bursting at the seams with hiking packs and computer bags and everything in between, we feel that too. So it felt like serendipity when we came across Lander, a crew based in the Wasatch Mountains of Utah, that is making bags and accessories for our weekdays-in-the-city, weekends-in-the-mountains lifestyle.





The Lander line of gear includes streamlined bags that combine sleek, city-friendly styling with durable, lightweight construction that’ll keep your shoulders happy as you strive towards the summit of your next adventure. There’s also a series of sturdy electronic accessories that’ll keep you charged no matter how far you are from a power outlet. For the weekend warrior who needs gear that can pull double duty on the daily commute, this is some of the most well-thought-out gear we’ve seen in awhile.