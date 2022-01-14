After chilling hard on Europe’s festival circuit, Lamzac – the insanely comfortable, more-packable-than-a-bag-of-Tostitos lounger – is reporting for duty stateside, ready to become a key player in you and your compadres’ plans to kick back this summer. With a flick of the wrist, Lamzac (inspired by the Dutch word “Lamzak” which means 'lazy person') completely inflates into a lounger for one, or a sofa for three well-acquainted chilleurs. It’s the perfect mix of forward-thinking design, laid-back vibes, and life-of-the-party fun. Lamzac’s nylon ripstop fabric construction is tough enough for nights around a bonfire on a rocky beach, and water resistant enough to go for a swimming hole float. And folding to the size of a bag of chips that weighs just over 2 pounds, you can easily pack it for a mountain hike, then fill it with the breeze and take a load off for a celebratory summit beer. And don’t sweat it, Lamzac’s dirt repellent and easy to hose off for your next adventure.
