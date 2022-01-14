Pulling on a duckboot means one thing: it’s time to go to work. For some, that means you’re braving a rainy commute in the city. And for others, that means you’re traversing a muddy field in the “outdoor office.” But not all duckboots are crafted like a LaCrosse duckboot. Founded in 1897 and named after their hometown of La Crosse, Wisconsin, every type of LaCrosse boots is crafted to ensure your feet are well-protected from snow, mud, rain, ice, and any other foul weather that Mother Nature can concoct. LaCrosse originally released their duckboot silhouette in 1910, and in those 110+ years, they’ve only gotten better and better with incremental changes that improve upon the heritage looks with modern technology.