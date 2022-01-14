If you go back far enough, you can find the “original” incarnation of just about anything in the modern man’s closet — the original t-shirt designed by Hanes for Navy cadets, the original Irish Setter work boot designed by Red Wing for blue collar workers of all stripes. Run down this road with pilot’s watches, and you’ll inevitably find yourself at Laco. As one of only five manufacturers whose watches are authorized to bear German MIL-SPEC “FL23883” engraving, their precision timepieces are as authentic as it gets. While Laco’s contemporary offerings are scaled down from the original oversized proportions necessary for easy cockpit legibility, none of the quality, durability, or commitment to craftsmanship is lost on their heirloom-quality watches that are a cleanly designed accessory with an under the radar cool factor that’ll garner a wink and a nod from those who know an original when they see it.