Portugal is a bit of a best-kept secret. While Italy and France have loudly asserted their fashion world dominance for centuries, Portugal has quietly and consistently produced some of the finest craftsmanship and fabrics in the clothing business to relatively little fanfare beyond serious menswear nerds. La Paz is a Portuguese men’s clothing brand aiming to shine a light on the unique awesomeness of their home country. For starters, these guys channel the stunning coastal scenery of their country with their earthy and oceanic color palette. They particularly thrive in designing warm weather duds that channel their sandy, beach-lovin’ roots and the European coastal-livin’ lifestyle. Yet, beyond the visual connection to home, they pay homage to the area’s salty fishermen with their super-durable construction and trend-allergic styling.