Brook and Alex Stroud, the brothers behind La Matera, founded their brand in order to bring the style and grit of their South American adventures stateside. Inspired by the woven fabrics adorning Argentine gauchos and fly fishermen, La Matera incorporates the bold colors and indigenous, geometric patterns of past generations with modern leatherwork. It's a formula that gels perfectly in a series of handwoven patterned belts and watch straps, the latter of which comes fitted to our all-time best-selling Timex Weekender. Their Summer wardrobe staples will add a festive pop to even the most understated ensemble—just ask Prince William, one of the belts' many fans. This season, we’re stoked to offer a number of new styles from La Matera, each brought to life on an old-fashioned loom just outside of Buenos Aires by a real Porteño.