Unless your name is Francis Mallmann, chances are you’ve never smoked, grilled, and sauteed a whole meal over a single roaring wood fire. That is, until you get a KUDU—which has Mallmannesque feats of grilling built right into the design. Two steel grill surfaces can cook however you want ‘em to, and a badass wood/charcoal fire base evenly distributes heat throughout the whole towering setup. Native Georgian, Stebin Horne, came up with the idea while visiting his in-laws in South Africa—where they introduced him to the idea of a braai. It was a long day and night barbecue that got his Southern roots tingling, where extended family gathered to eat plentifully, trade stories, and watch the roaring fire—or the “South African TV” as Stebin’s brother-in-law liked to call it. The KUDU has us watching just as intently when its fire rings are installed to create a bonfire. And when it’s time to grill, we just think of it as the bigger, handier, more social version of our old Webers. Plus, with a design that’s easy to set up near any beach, ballgame, or bocce court—it’s got portability on its side too.