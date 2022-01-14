What has long been seen as an exclusively electric commodity, family-owned, Koostik, has brought a refreshingly organic approach to modern amplification. Handmade in Colorado, Koostik's handsome iPhone docks offer gorgeous wood structures that naturally amplify the sound produced by your gadget's external speakers. Designed to channel the sound waves of your phone’s speaker into hemispherical sound chambers, the dock boost audio output 4x its normal rate. And with no power required, these natural speakers make a great addition to not only your desk, but are a welcomed asset to bring your tunes outdoors. Taking the natural power of wood and the capabilities of modern technology, Koostik brings Redrock quality sound to your favorite handheld devices.