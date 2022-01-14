“A truly fine sneaker at an incredible price.” — Esquire





In their quest to create their own personal dream shoe, Koio Collective founders Johannes and Chris visited 34 factories in total, 20 of them located in the world’s shoe mecca, Italy. It wasn’t until they discovered Civitanova, a sparkling resort town on edge of the Adriatic, that they found what they were looking for: a factory of well-seasoned craftsmen with years of experience cobbling for the world’s largest (and most expensive) luxury brands. Advised by a team of industry hitters including Warby Parker’s Neil Blumenthal and former J. Crew CEO Ken Pilot, they set out to do the nigh-impossible — make sneakers that rivaled their designer counterparts, for just a fraction of the price.





We’ll admit it, all that romance would be for nothing if it didn’t result in a sneaker we’d want to rock everyday, but Koio’s fully handmade kicks deliver and then some. This is the rare pair that strikes the perfect balance between work and play — and looks great at both. Built from rich, elegant Vitello leather (the same kind used in top-end luxury bags) with incredibly durable Italian Margom rubber soles favored by the likes of Balenciaga and Raf Simons, each pair takes 4 hours of intensely focused labor to craft. Finished with a beautifully minimal box, each comes in its own custom-built premium carry bag for transport. Which is ironic — because once they got on our feet, we couldn't think of a reason in the world we'd take 'em off.