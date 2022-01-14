Back in 1969, Jørgen Mørup and his dad opened up a small textile shop in the city of Herning, Denmark—but it wasn’t like any other clothing operation at the time. Before the idea of sustainability was even a blip on most brand’s radars, these guys were focused on delivering quality goods crafted solely from earth-friendly materials like organic cotton. While most clothing brands rallied behind synthetics over the last half century, Jørgen stayed true to his eco-conscious ways, and in 2008 opened up a new shop with his own son: Knowledge Cotton. With 50 years of sustainable experience under their belts, it's some of the highest quality eco-friendly menswear we've ever seen.