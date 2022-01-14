There are two kinds of people in this world, those with fancy sunglasses and those who lose theirs at every chance they get. It pains us to say it, but there’s probably a whole lot more of us here at Huckberry in the second category than the first. That’s why so many of us rock pairs from our friends at Knockaround — in fact, it’s why our boys in San Diego started the brand. Naturally, they’re built to last and they look a whole lot better than your regular gas station sunglasses. But here’s the kicker: they’re super affordable, so you can knock ‘em around (get it?) without fear or losing them or breaking them like you wouldn’t dare with your fancy investment sunglasses.





We’ve been buds with the guys at Knockaround since the early days of Huckberry, so we’re extra stoked to introduce you to the newest version of the Fast Lanes, the latest version of a style we remember from way back when. We’re also bringing back their best-sellers, the Fort Knocks, which pack fully polarized lenses like every style we’ve selected below (try finding that somewhere else at this price!). So the next time you go out on an adventure, leave your expensive sunglasses at home and pick up a pair, or do it like we do and outfit whole squad like Seal Team 6. Then let your sunglasses get back to what they’re best at — protecting your eyes from the sun and getting left behind in restaurants.