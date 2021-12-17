Hard to believe that Knickerbocker is in its eighth year—seems like only yesterday that Huckberry was just a fledgling company shipping boxes out of Andy’s (Huckberry’s Co-Founder) apartment and the folks at Knickerbocker had just opened up shop. Heads turned and many legends in the apparel business took quick notice of what Knickerbocker was doing: crafting well-designed pieces that elevate any outfit without hassle. The formula might be boiled down to a few words, but that doesn’t mean it was simple—the planning, hustle, and execution for each piece is meticulously considered, allowing their apparel to stand out among the rest. Rolling up their sleeves so we can unroll ours, Knickerbocker has only continued to climb the ladder in the apparel game after each of the eight years they’ve been around. Their humble start in Queens led to the worldwide notoriety that we see today—so cheers to that, and cheers to many more years of premium garments.