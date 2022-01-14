Named after the old Danish fishing village it calls home, Klitmøller embodies everything we love about clean, functional Scandinavian design. Inspired by the North Sea that defines life in that region, their hardy line of cold-weather, wool-based layers functions just as well on windswept Nordic beaches as it does in the city, the mountains, or anywhere you need simple, stylish insulation. We’re stoked to be the only retailer in the US to get our hands on some of their coziest styles, like their 100% merino wool Johan jumper—a staple whether you’re sailing the North Sea or stepping out into frigid Nor'easter conditions.