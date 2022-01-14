The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the Klecker family. And that’s a damn good thing. Glenn Klecker is a Marine Veteran who took up designing knives and tools after returning home from combat duty in the Middle East. And dad’s new passion has clearly rubbed off on his son, Nathan. At only 10 years old, Nathan has proven himself as a design prodigy by helping to develop clever products since the age of six. No joke.



Together, the father-son duo behind Klecker Knives have brought some ingenious updates to the most timeless of tools. Take their ‘Klax®’: it’s a super-portable, multipurpose reimagining of the simple axe. The blade features useful tools like a bottle opener and a hex wrench, and it’s fully removable for easy carriage and storage. Another Klecker design we’re excited about are the Cordovan Folding Knives. They’re handsomely designed with brass accents and can quickly be flipped open with one hand. With each design, the Klecker family brings a fresh approach to the essentials. Pick one up today to upgrade your tool kit.



