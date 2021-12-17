Everyday tools that go above and beyond, KeySmart is always looking for a new way to innovate. What began as a project to simplify and streamline the keyring has grown into the EDC juggernaut we know and love. KeySmart didn’t stop after mastering the keyring—they kept the genius juices flowing with newer, loftier expectations. When the global pandemic hit in early 2020, KeySmart shifted their focus and figured out a way to keep us and our EDC safe, clean, and organized. From UV light sterilization technology to no-touch hand tools, KeySmart’s got our back and they sure as hell have yours too.