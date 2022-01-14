The little things matter — especially with our daily routine, which can be vastly improved with the smallest of innovations. Take Keyport, for example, a revolutionary new addition to our keychains, which has everyone in the office ceremoniously retiring our caribeaners.

Built upon the principles of consolidating the storage of everyday items, Keyport has spent the last ten or so years designing streamlined alternatives to the average keychain. We’ll be offering three rugged variations: Starter, Advanced, and Pro, which all include a standard key blade (which can be cut to match your house, car, or bike lock), and a series of super-handy tools in one compact port. Each multipurpose pack is about the size of a tic-tac box and offered in three color schemes.

It’s the Swiss Army knife of key chains — a simplified, reliable upgrade to your EDC that offers portability and functionality in a compact, convenient bundle.