Something weird happens when we place our phone and keys in the same pocket. The awkward clump and unexpected pinch offers enough discomfort to warrant a ­simple amenity. Thankfully, there is KeyDisk, who offer us an extremely light and seamless solution to this common pocket pileup. Comprised of durable sandblasted and anodized aluminum, the KeyDisk is as sleek as a ninja’s throwing star, yet as easy to use as your common keychain. Capable of carrying up to six keys at once, the KeyDisk provides effortless access and reliable protection. Its triple-stack construction keeps your keys separate and silent, preventing abrasion and rattling, all while remaining only 8mm thick – giving you one of the lightest and sleekest EDCs you’ll have in your pocket. A Kickstarter darling (earning 5x its campaign goal), the KeyDisk has certainly proven itself worthy of a place in your front pocket. So say goodbye to your loud, clunky bundle of keys, and say hello to a more modern, simplified carry.