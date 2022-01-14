Even in this age of performance fabrics and technical gear, you just can’t beat old-world craftsmanship. Which is exactly how we feel about Ketums, our go-to outerwear for an epically wet El Niño spring.

Back in pre-WWII Paris, a man named Joseph Smutek opened a small shop selling, handsome, high-quality raincoats. Now fast-forward almost a century where we meet Joseph’s great-grandson, Daniel, who is keeping that tradition alive in a small workshop in Oakland, California. As a nod to his grandfather’s business, Daniel focuses on producing classic all-weather Ketums jackets that remain faithful to their original designs. Each coat is cut in a longer, tailored shape from a custom fabric – a premium milled waxed cotton made in Scotland – paired with a Japanese combed flannel lining, and sewn by hand in Ketums’ Oakland workshop. Pick one up before spring is in full force, and you’ll be adding your own story to the Ketums legacy.