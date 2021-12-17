Scotland’s rugged landscape and climate have birthed a number of downright historic icons of menswear—from the fishermen’s sweaters still worn widely today, to handsome Harris Tweed. Out of that same tradition comes Kestin, a Scottish designer whose founder put in more than twenty years at Burberry and Nigel Cabourn before going out on his own. Kestin is known to study and dissect vintage Scottish pieces before working on each new collection. The results are contemporary designs with details and construction that harken back to Scottish classics—many constructed in the U.K. from durable organic materials. So you get the ruggedness anglers in Inverness would approve of, with a handsome and clean look that’s fitting for everyday wear. We’ll toast some of our finest whisky to that.