Just like vinyl records and manual transmissions, Kaweco knows that some things are just plain better the old fashioned way. Since 1883, Kaweco has been crafting sleek fountain pens that are world-renowned for their ultra-fine precision and execution — tools from the golden age of penmanship, long before MS Word became our go-to. And for those past 100 years, Kaweco has been trusted to beautifully pen our thoughts, from a hastily scribbled postcard, to a meticulously crafted love letter. When you take a Kaweco between two fingers, the sword starts to feel awfully wimpy.