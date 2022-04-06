Don’t be fooled by the Spicoli stereotype — the guys that ride the ocean’s titans are as bright as the Southern California sun. Here’s an example: Back in the 1950’s Nancy and Walter Katin opened a small boat cover business called Kanvas by Katin in Surfside, California. After attracting local attention with their virtually bulletproof canvas boat covers, surfers took notice and requested custom pairs of shorts made from the same durable, high-quality fabric. And just like that, a legend was born as word about Katin's equal-parts stylish and sturdy coastal clothing spread throughout the following five decades. Which brings us to today, and their casual surf-style offerings. Relaxed, yet refined, their Cove shorts were built for everyday wear, designed with a classic chino fit and garment washed for an ultra-soft handfeel. They pair perfectly with a SSBD (short sleeve button down), like the printed Leaves Shirt, and a “no problemo” snapback — the official warm-weather uniform for those who embrace the hakuna matata lifestyle.