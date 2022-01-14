If you’ve never heard of the “Flying Finn” a quick Google search will land you on the name Paavo Nurmi, the most decorated track athlete in world history. He’s won more Olympic medals than Usain Bolt, setting 22 world records—and he did it all in a pair of Karhus. Meet Finland’s most legendary trainers. These guys have outfitted Finnish athletes for over a century and led the way in running shoe innovation with technologies (like air cushions) that we still see today. In the past couple decades, they’ve brought back all-time classics like the storied Synchron Classic, and we like what we’re seein’. Staying true to their running roots, they use the same innovative tech and bold Finnish design for an old-school trainer that even the most distinguished sneakerheads approve of—lookin’ at you, Kanye West.