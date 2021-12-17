“Stitched by: Manjoor,” read the label of the first KARDO shirt we picked up. The next one had a different name, and so did the one after that. That experience was our first glimpse into KARDO’s unique way of manufacturing clothes and working against fast-fashion, mass-produced trends. Each of their sturdy shirts, pants, and jackets is handmade from start to finish in New Delhi by a single tailor in an ethically-run workshop—all part of their belief that carefully made clothes are better clothes. If you know us, you know there’s no way we’re arguing with that. So we picked up some of our favorite pieces from KARDO’s workshop and plan on keeping them front-and-center in our wardrobes for years to come.