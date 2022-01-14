We still do an awful lot of writing by hand around these parts — in notebooks, on the walls, on our buddy’s faces when they pass out at parties... If you’re of a similar ilk, you know that a quality writing instrument is a far cry from the disposable plastic pens that you wrote with in grade school. With years of experience in everything from industrial design to automotive restoration, the sharp minds & steady hands at Karas Kustoms of Mesa, AZ, come together to create quality machined alternatives to our everyday writing tools. Every stage of production takes place in the Karas studio, from sketching and design to creating the components from scratch (actually) and the manually-machined production line that follow. A “handmade” product in the deepest sense of the word, Karas controls the manufacturing process from start to finish. A Karas pen is more than just a pen — it’s a tool that writes.