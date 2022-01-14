Hailing from Austin, TX, our friends at Kammok are kindred spirits of ours—never quite all-the-way unpacked, with lots of price trackers set up on Google flights, and definitely not afraid to juice their weekends ‘til it’s clock-in time on Monday. When they build a new product, word travels around the adventure community quick, and their blockbuster Kickstarter numbers prove it. Their latest $260k launch is The Bobcat Quilt. It’s a lightweight, 4-in-1 travel quilt that packs down to the size of a loaf of bread. You can use it as a blanket, an impromptu sleeping bag, or as an under or over quilt for Kammok’s signature lineup of hammocks—for one of the comfiest sleep experiences you can get in the outdoors without sacrificing any warmth. And oh, in case you’re unfamiliar with Kammok’s hammocks, the brand got their start with the now-legendary Roo. Like all of Kammok’s gear, it’s prized for its packability and easy deployment—for going from zero to hammock in just one minute.