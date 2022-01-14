Since 1898, Kamik’s passed bootmaking down as part of their family business. That’s 120 years—and 120 brutal Canadian winters—of honing their weatherproof designs and sustainable production process into a lineup of winter boots that have become downright classics amongst legions of Canucks. When you’ve been making boots for that long, you get really damn good at it—so Kamik knows to waterproof their lineup 100%, and line them with Thinsulate insulation to keep your feet toasty and dry no matter how many kilometers you’re strolling.





This season, we’re stocking our shop with the burliest Kamik boots yet—the Griffon C. Quickly stepping outside in treacherous winter snow is no big deal for these bad boys—their slip-on design makes it easier than ever. And with all the support and insulation of a heavy-duty snow boot, they’re one of the most practical pairs you could keep by the door once old man winter comes to town. Just like Kamik’s all-time bestseller, the Yukon 5, they’re made in Canada and sell for a fair price that makes ‘em tough to pass up on. Pretty good, eh?