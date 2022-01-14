Back in ’65, Leon-Claude Duhamel was sitting in a Paris café, watching folks get soaked as they rushed down the slick streets, when it struck him that a new kind of jacket was needed. And so K-Way’s first style was born: a 100% waterproof rain/wind jacket as convenient and portable as it is resistant to the elements. Duhamel's creation was light, sporty and — best-of-all — it packed right into its own pocket, which came complete with built-in carrying straps. Half a century later, K-Way has brought the same inventive design to a modern line of jackets built for the same original purpose: keeping folks warm and dry with stylish, on-the-fly protection. K-way’s latest update to their classic Claude packable jacket couldn’t come at a better time as we struggle with San Francisco’s flash flood-creating take on ‘spring showers.’ Whether you’re looking at the brand new, highly-breathable luxe Laminated Claude or the original packable — updated with new fabrics and finishes — K-way offers some of the best value in the outerwear industry.