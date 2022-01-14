When John Willis Hulme first started hand-sewing leather bags in St. Paul, Minnesota, Theodore Roosevelt was president, and the Eiffel Tower was still the tallest structure in the world. More than a century later, we’re awfully pleased to report that hardly anything has changed at the modern J.W. Hulme Co., where every travel bag, briefcase, backpack, handbag and accessory is still proudly built by hand in the USA, and crafted to last a lifetime.

By scouring small craft tanneries in their home state of Minnesota, as well as Maine, Illinois and Tennessee — J.W. Hulme is able to ensure that only the finest American-sourced leather reaches your hands. These exclusive leathers are then tanned using age-old dying and finishing techniques that accentuate the full grain, color variances and natural imperfections of each hide. Our favorite, Hulme’s signature American Heritage leather, is developed at one of the oldest tanneries in the United States.

Best of all, every J.W. Hulme product is still backed by a lifetime guarantee — the same one they’ve stood behind since opening up shop, more than 100 years ago.