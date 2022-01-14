If you hear the word “hemp” and think of the granola aisle or a Pink Floyd laser show, well, it’s time for a history lesson. Back in colonial times, it was such a fast-growing, cost-efficient crop that many farmers were mandated to grow it. Hemp can be used as paper (legend has it that the Declaration of Independence was written on hemp), molded into building materials, and, obviously, woven into textiles. Enter Jungmaven founder Robert Jungmann. Wise to hemp’s extraordinary sustainability, he’s been working with the plant since 1993, continuously rolling out collections of uber-soft tees from his Los Angeles headquarters. This season he’s treating us to a fat restock of The Baja, a 55% hemp, 45% organic cotton tee that’s brought the average softness of our wardrobes way up since we first got our hands on it last summer. All we can say is, we haven’t traded in our apartments for VW Buses just yet (Ed note: well, most of us haven’t), but consider us down with hemp, way down.