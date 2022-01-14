A Northern California maker and Huckberry bestseller for good reason, Julia Szendrei excels at crafting both delicate and eye-catching everyday pieces, like her Morse code necklace (the code spells out ‘l-o-v-e’). Finding her inspiration in the coastal lifestyle of her childhood, Szendrei uses light beachy tones and semi-precious gemstones in her jewelry—think pearls, opals, and rose quartz—as her foundation, selecting each for their radiance and ancient meaning. This season, she’s infused slightly more color into her designs, using bright turquoise, striking amethyst, and bold carnelian. The result? A collection of refined jewelry that’s polished enough for any special occasion, but down to earth enough to lend a casual elegance for everyday wear.