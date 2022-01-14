Search Icon

A Northern California maker and Huckberry bestseller for good reason, Julia Szendrei excels at crafting both delicate and eye-catching everyday pieces, like her Morse code necklace (the code spells out ‘l-o-v-e’). Finding her inspiration in the coastal lifestyle of her childhood, Szendrei uses light beachy tones and semi-precious gemstones in her jewelry—think pearls, opals, and rose quartz—as her foundation, selecting each for their radiance and ancient meaning. This season, she’s infused slightly more color into her designs, using bright turquoise, striking amethyst, and bold carnelian. The result? A collection of refined jewelry that’s polished enough for any special occasion, but down to earth enough to lend a casual elegance for everyday wear.

Diamond Slice Necklace

Julia Szendrei

Diamond Slice Necklace$158.00
Diamond Slice Necklace

Julia Szendrei

Diamond Slice Necklace$158.00
Rose Cut Blue Kyanite Necklace

Julia Szendrei

Rose Cut Blue Kyanite Necklace$74.00
White Rough Diamond Necklace

Julia Szendrei

White Rough Diamond Necklace$58.00
Lightweight Gold Drops

Julia Szendrei

Lightweight Gold Drops$65.00
Blue Crescent Huggies

Julia Szendrei

Blue Crescent Huggies$38.00
Chocolate Diamond Slice Necklace

Julia Szendrei

Chocolate Diamond Slice Necklace$158.00
Diamond Slice Earrings

Julia Szendrei

Diamond Slice Earrings$188.00

